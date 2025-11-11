Five tips to make the most of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

With the new year ahead and Pocket Gamer Connects London approaching on January 19th and 20th, now is a good time to get your networking strategy in order to set goals and hit results with a real impact.

Apply these five tips - from preparations to finish line - to make the most of your networking in 2026.

After a challenging 2024, the games industry had a mixed 2025 as the sector returned to growth but still faced some of the same difficulties of the last few years.

As we approach the end of the year, what might next year hold for the industry? We're kicking off 2026 with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on January 19th to 20th, the UK's leading games industry event.

The packed conference will offer an opportunity to gain insights on the state of the market and, even more importantly, network with some of the thousands of other attendees, offering the chance to bag that next investment, forge a new partnership, and a wealth of other opportunities for your business.

PGC London is set to be 25% bigger, spanning two venues. With over 3,000 decision-makers, investors, publishers, and innovators, this event is the place to be if you’re serious about driving deals while gaining insight and visibility.

Here are five applications on how to show up and leave with results that actually move the needle.

Prepare strategically

Position and prepare. Map out your must-meet categories such as competitors, partners, investors, and trendsetters. Identify who is shaping your particular field and where your value proposition fits into theirs.

Start connecting now. Purchase your ticket to PG Connects London 2026, post on LinkedIn announcing that you will be there and about your focus areas for 2026. Don’t forget to tag #PGConnectsLondon. Give people a personal hook, a shared hobby, a fun fact, or a challenge you’re solving. It humanises you before the event and primes warmer introductions.

Make the most of MeetToMatch. More than just a scheduling tool, this platform is a vital business radar. By combining it with LinkedIn, you can secure meetings well in advance of the event. MeetToMatch usually becomes active 10 to 14 days before the event, so be prepared to fill your calendar as soon as it goes live. Remember, you're not just locking in appointments, you're actively building your opportunity pipeline for 2026 and beyond.

Lead with smart openers

Now that your meeting schedule is taking shape, the next step is to optimise the value of your interactions. Instead of generic introductions, prepare engaging questions that highlight your insight and open for more significant discussions.

Ask about key shifts in the games industry over the past year, consumer expectations or what changes people are hoping to see in 2026.

Questions like these take you from small talk straight into sharing strategic insight. They position you as someone who contributes insight, not just collects it.

Locate the right networking moments

While familiar faces offer comfort, new connections are key to business growth.

Conferences and events, particularly those with a dynamic flow like PG Connects London, are ripe with both informal and planned opportunities.

Utilise curated meeting sessions such as Publisher Speedmatch and Investor Connector to target professionals relevant to your business growth. At the same time, make sure you optimise spontaneous meetings occurring during natural breaks and transitions, such as coffee and lunch queues, evening receptions, and general movement between sessions.

Take intelligent notes

Attending PGC London is a prime chance to gain insights from industry leaders and innovators, but the sheer volume of information can be overwhelming. Simplify your notes by penning down larger themes and trends. By categorising your notes on the go it will be easier to spot patterns, contradictions, and opportunities others might miss.

Also think of your notes as applicable points underpinning new strategies you can brief your team after the event.

How to end the event (by not ending it)

Return on investment (ROI) isn’t from who you meet, but how you nurture relationships. Follow up within 48 hours while the context is fresh. Reference your discussion directly, for example, “loved your take on mobile monetisation models, here’s that article I mentioned”.

Write your own event debrief. Summarise trends, key takeaways and at least a couple of action points such as

Follow up with potential prospects

Reach out to relevant thought leaders

Adopt a new strategy

That’s how momentum compounds!

However you decide to connect to the games industry in 2026, PG Connects London is the single smartest way to kick off your new business year. Register for the event today.