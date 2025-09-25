Former AppLovin leaders launch new mobile studio Cheer

The studio aims to deliver fresh, creative, and rewarding gameplay.

Former AppLovin leaders have come together to launch a new mobile studio named Cheer.

As reported by Game Developer, the nascent studio is focused on building casual puzzle games to entertain players.

"Fresh gameplay"

The studio is headed by CEO and co-founder Emre Gercel, former VP of business development and market intelligence at AppLovin’s Lion Studios.

Gercel co-founded Cheer alongside ex Lion Studios design director Berkay Ozturk, former product lead Kutay Koralturk and SuperMesh Games founder Ertan Ünver.

“Cheer Games is a mobile gaming studio creating casual puzzle games with fresh gameplay," read a description on the company's LinkedIn page.

“Our goal is to entertain players with creative, engaging experiences, delivered with the quality and care that make every moment rewarding."