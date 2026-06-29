Fortnite adds Olivia Rodrigo to Icon Series alongside mobile karaoke launch

Fortnite has added Olivia Rodrigo to its Icon Series with new outfits, cosmetics and an in-game NPC.

Players can sing along to six Olivia Rodrigo jam tracks with real-time scoring.

Olivia Rodrigo-themed items will be available in the item shop until July 25th.

Fortnite has expanded its music offering with the arrival of Olivia Rodrigo who joins the game's Icon Series alongside the launch of Fortnite Festival Karaoke on mobile.

Available from June 25th, the collaboration introduces two of the three-time Grammy winner's outfits, a full cosmetic set, a non-playable character on the battle royale island and three new jam tracks based on her music.

Players can also access themed emotes, back bling items and LEGO Minifig variants for both outfits through the item shop until July 25th.

Reaching new audiences

The partnership also marks the debut of Fortnite festival karaoke on iOS and Android. Players can enter festival main stage, select the karaoke option and sing along to six Olivia Rodrigo jam tracks while receiving real-time scores.

The collaboration extends to battle royale, where players can find an Olivia Rodrigo NPC on the island. Jamming near the character unlocks the free heart locket spray and loading screen.

“I've always loved how Fortnite brings people together in a really specific way,” said Rodrigo. “It’s exciting to have my music brought into this world and to have players embrace different looks from my albums.”

The Item Shop additions include the SOUR Olivia Rodrigo Outfit, the Lover Girl Olivia Rodrigo Outfit, the good 4 u and maggots for brains emotes, three Jam Tracks, plus Olivia's Butterfly Wings Back Bling and the Flammable Sticker Collection Back Bling.