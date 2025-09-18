Menu PocketGamer.biz
From offerwall to always-on: Xsolla’s take on player engagement

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play, here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode
Peggy Anne Salz
By Peggy Anne Salz
From offerwall to always-on: Xsolla’s take on player engagement
Sarah Chafer and Travis Ansderson
Welcome to a special episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast!

We’re bringing you two conversations with leaders from Xsolla - because together, they tell a powerful story about where gaming, monetisation, and community are headed.

First, we sit down with Sarah Chafer, who explains how brands can use gamification and offerwalls to move beyond awareness and into brandformance - campaigns that both build equity and drive measurable action. From loyalty to user choice, Sarah shares real examples (including Paramount+) that show how smart brands are meeting players where they are.

Then, we talk to Travis Anderson, who widens the lens. He shares how publishers can unify webshops, offerwalls, social quests and even cloud gaming to create a seamless and rewarding ecosystem - all with fewer resources and a single integration.

Whether you’re a brand looking for meaningful reach or a publisher seeking smarter monetisation, this episode gives you a glimpse into the future of game commerce.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

What's inside:

00:00 – Intro: Gamified engagement, brandformance, and what’s next for offerwalls  

01:18 – Sarah Chafer: How gamification boosts brand impact  

03:02 – Turning brand awareness into measurable performance  

04:45 – Why player choice is the secret weapon  

06:10 – Real-world examples: Paramount+ and branded incentives  

08:00 – The emotional side of sponsorship: Boosting brand sentiment  

09:20 – Gamers as shoppers: Building the virtual mall  

11:30 – Creating variety and value in the offerwall  

13:10 – Helping brands and publishers speak the same language  

14:45 – Travis Anderson: The future of offerwalls & unified integrations  

16:00 – One integration to power webshops, wallets, and quests  

18:30 – Building a rewards hub that fuels monetisation  

20:45 – Social quests and the power of community-driven UA  

23:00 – Cloud gaming as the next playable ad format  

25:15 – How Xsolla supports resource-constrained publishers  

27:00 – Reducing fragmentation: Data, teams, and tech  

29:20 – Why offerwalls are making a powerful comeback  

31:00 – Final thoughts: Serving brands, empowering publishers

