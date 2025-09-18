From offerwall to always-on: Xsolla’s take on player engagement

Sarah Chafer and Travis Ansderson

Welcome to a special episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast!

We’re bringing you two conversations with leaders from Xsolla - because together, they tell a powerful story about where gaming, monetisation, and community are headed.

First, we sit down with Sarah Chafer, who explains how brands can use gamification and offerwalls to move beyond awareness and into brandformance - campaigns that both build equity and drive measurable action. From loyalty to user choice, Sarah shares real examples (including Paramount+) that show how smart brands are meeting players where they are.

Then, we talk to Travis Anderson, who widens the lens. He shares how publishers can unify webshops, offerwalls, social quests and even cloud gaming to create a seamless and rewarding ecosystem - all with fewer resources and a single integration.

Whether you’re a brand looking for meaningful reach or a publisher seeking smarter monetisation, this episode gives you a glimpse into the future of game commerce.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

What's inside:

00:00 – Intro: Gamified engagement, brandformance, and what’s next for offerwalls

01:18 – Sarah Chafer: How gamification boosts brand impact

03:02 – Turning brand awareness into measurable performance

04:45 – Why player choice is the secret weapon

06:10 – Real-world examples: Paramount+ and branded incentives

08:00 – The emotional side of sponsorship: Boosting brand sentiment

09:20 – Gamers as shoppers: Building the virtual mall

11:30 – Creating variety and value in the offerwall

13:10 – Helping brands and publishers speak the same language

14:45 – Travis Anderson: The future of offerwalls & unified integrations

16:00 – One integration to power webshops, wallets, and quests

18:30 – Building a rewards hub that fuels monetisation

20:45 – Social quests and the power of community-driven UA

23:00 – Cloud gaming as the next playable ad format

25:15 – How Xsolla supports resource-constrained publishers

27:00 – Reducing fragmentation: Data, teams, and tech

29:20 – Why offerwalls are making a powerful comeback

31:00 – Final thoughts: Serving brands, empowering publishers

