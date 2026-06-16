G2 partners with PUBG Mobile Esports to grow Western Europe competitive scene

G2's media division, 62, will assist with tournament operations and community activations.

The 2026 PUBG Mobile Global Open Western Europe Finals will take place from September 11th to 13th.

German creator JanickaGaming has been named ambassador for Western Europe.

G2 and PUBG Mobile Esports have penned a partnership to expand the mobile esports ecosystem across Western Europe through tournaments and community initiatives.

The collaboration will combine G2's esports and entertainment experience with PUBG Mobile Esports' global competitive infrastructure to support player and community growth in the region.

As part of the agreement, 62, G2's media house focused on content production, creator campaigns, media buying and event management, will assist with tournament operations and community activations.

The first major initiative under the partnership will be the 2026 PUBG Mobile Global Open Western Europe Finals, scheduled for September 11th to 13th, with registrations now open.

Community expansion

The companies will also launch an ambassador programme led by German content creator JanickaGaming, who will create PUBG Mobile-focused content and stream the game weekly while covering esports tournaments and developments.

“PUBG Mobile has built something really special over the years," said G2 CEO Alban Dechelotte.

“It's one of the biggest games in the world and one of the most impressive esports ecosystems. When you look at the scale mobile esports has reached in Asia, it's hard not to get excited about the opportunity in Western Europe. It still feels like we're only scratching the surface of what's possible here.

"There's a huge audience that loves competitive gaming, and we see a real opportunity to help more players and fans discover everything PUBG Mobile Esports has to offer.”

PUBG Mobile head of Western Europe publishing Shaowei Chen commented: “Western Europe represents one of the most promising growth frontiers for PUBG Mobile esports, and G2 stands as a great strategic partner to drive this expansion.

“With a decade-long track record of cultivating thriving fan communities through tournament triumphs and creative narrative campaigns, G2's expertise aligns closely with our regional development goals.”