Game District surpasses 2.2 billion downloads in 2025

Revenue grew 55% year over year in 2025, while total downloads increased 35%.

The company has scaled largely without external funding, relying on operating cash flows.

Game District operates studios across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai.

Mobile developer Game District surpassed 2.2 billion downloads worldwide in 2025.

The studio said it reached a peak of 22 million daily active users last year, with multiple titles charting across international app stores, driven by data-driven measurement and scalable growth.

Competing globally

Game District operates across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai and is shifting toward hybrid casual and simulation games, with early launches reaching 16% Day-30 retention.

"We attribute this performance to a high-frequency production engine supported by centralised data, monetisation, and user acquisition capabilities," said Game District CEO and co-founder Saad Hameed Khan. “It's a system built to test quickly, learn efficiently, and scale winning products worldwide."

He added, “At a time when the mobile gaming market is facing acquisition costs, platform shifts, and consolidation, our momentum is notable.

"Global mobile game downloads have largely plateaued, which puts a premium on operational efficiency rather than the volume alone. This milestone demonstrates that a MENAP-built publisher can compete globally with discipline and consistency."