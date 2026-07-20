Gamecity Hamburg opens second prototype funding round in September

A total of €180,000 is available in the latest funding round.

Two new industry experts have joined the programme's awarding committee.

The funding targets prototypes with "compelling market potential.”

Gamecity Hamburg has opened applications for its second prototype funding round from September 4th to 24th, offering non-repayable grants to support game developers.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, small and medium-sized studios, founders and start-ups can apply for funding of up to €80,000 ($91,500), with a total funding pool of €180,000 ($205,000) available.

The programme is open to prototypes that demonstrate "compelling market potential" and interested studios can apply here.

This year's second round also introduces two new members to the awarding committee: Off the Beaten Track producer Nora Klutzny and Overhype Studios co-founder and creative director Paul Taaks.

Funding programme

The committee also includes Gamecity Hamburg head Dennis Schoubye, Goodgame Studios VP of publishing and development services Nina Müller, and Indie Arena Booth/Super Crowd Entertainment director Valentina Birke.

In May, Gamecity Hamburg announced the recipients of its first funding round. Pipapo Games' Manor Cartographer and Odd Zeroes' Odem each received €80,000, while Studio Gutheil's Welken secured €60,000 ($68,500).

Chasmic Drop Studio's Ungradable: Twisted Card Grading received €48,000 ($55,000), and Bird Outside Studio's Wrong Horse was awarded €40,000 ($45,000).