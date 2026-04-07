UAE Ministry of Culture opens fifth cycle of national grant programme

Submissions for the latest funding round are open until June 26th, 2026.

Four funding categories cover production, distribution, skills development, and international mobility.

The initiative aims to help Emirati creatives turn ideas into completed cultural and commercial projects

The UAE Ministry of Culture has launched the fifth cycle of its National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity to expand support for Emirati creatives across games, film, music and design.

The initiative is positioned as one of the country’s flagship funding schemes aimed at helping national talent turn creative ideas into completed projects with cultural and social impact.

Applications for the latest programme will remain open until June 26th, 2026. The original cycle supported 26 creatives, rising to 43 in the second and 44 in the third. In December 2025, the fourth edition of the programme recorded 41 beneficiaries.

Expanding support for creatives

The ministry said the programme provides an integrated framework for project development through four core categories: Creation and Production, Distribution and Local Participation, Capacity Development, and International Travel and Mobility.

The categories are designed to support creatives not only in producing new work but also in showcasing projects at festivals, industry events and international platforms.

“The National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering creatives to make meaningful contributions to the cultural and artistic landscape," said the Ministry of Culture undersecretary Mubarak Al Nakhi.

“This initiative is guided by our firm belief that culture is a cornerstone of comprehensive development and a bridge connecting national identity with cultural openness.

“Through this programme, we provide Emirati creatives with opportunities to develop high-quality projects and transform their ideas into tangible work that enriches the UAE’s cultural landscape. We also aim to strengthen national creative output locally and internationally, in line with our vision to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven creative economy."