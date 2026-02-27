Gamefam appoints Ricardo Briceno as CEO to drive its next growth phase

Commercial expansion takes priority as Gamefam evolves its business model.

CEO transition aims to unlock new brand partnership opportunities.

Roblox game developer Gamefam has appointed Ricardo Briceno as its new chief executive officer.

In his new role, Briceno will lead Gamefam’s next phase of growth by scaling its advertising and brand partnerships platform and strengthening its role at the intersection of games, media and culture.

His focus will be on expanding commercial relationships and driving immersive in-game activations, while working closely with Gamefam founder Joe Ferencz, who will concentrate on innovation, game development and supporting native creators.

Briceno steps into the CEO role after serving as Gamefam’s chief business officer since 2021, where he helped shape the company’s commercial strategy and expand its relationships with major consumer brands.

Before joining Gamefam, Briceno spent more than 12 years at Mattel, most recently as vice president of franchise marketing. In that role, he developed strategies for the toy maker's brands beyond toys into content, digital gaming and location-based entertainment.

Continuous growth

As part of the transition, Ferencz will continue as founder and executive advisor, strategic growth, where he will focus on innovation, long-term strategy and creator ecosystem development rather than day-to-day operations.

He plans to continue working closely within the Roblox community, partner with developers through the Gamefam Creator Fund and lead innovation initiatives across the studio.

“Gamefam's next chapter is about scaling our advertising and brand partnerships platform and continuing to lead at the intersection of gaming, media and culture," said Briceno in a post.

“We built this together with our amazing team (thank you to every single person who has come through our physical and virtual doors to build Gamefam). We will continue to scale it together, unleashing the potential of immersive gaming for our partners."

Gamefam founder Joe Ferencz commented: “Ricardo Briceno, a dear friend and trusted co-leader, will be moving into the CEO role. I couldn't be more confident in his leadership, vision, and execution.

“The company and our stakeholders are fortunate to have such a deeply experienced and successful operator, strategist, and innovator to seamlessly transition to CEO."