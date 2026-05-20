Gameloft Barcelona GM Raúl Orrego to speak at PGC next month

Gameloft Barcelona GM and executive producer Raúl Orrego will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, joining a wave of star speakers at the conference.

Gameloft’s Barcelona studio is one of the city’s largest development teams and is also one of its longstanding games companies, having opened up shop in 2000. In recent years, the developer has worked on titles like Asphalt Legends and Disney Speedstorm.

Orrego will host a talk on the Game Dev Stories track entitled ‘Time To Resolve’. As the session description explains: “Every game has the moment. The launch slips, the metric won't move, the team is looking at you. Time to resolve. After three years operating Asphalt Legends at Gameloft Barcelona, Raúl Orrego shares The Console: a framework for making high quality decisions under pressure.

“Four sciences (economics, engineering, psychology, biology), two modes (quick read for the calls you make in seconds, full deployment for the ones that define a year), and the one lever without which the whole instrument goes dark. Most decision makers will never pay the price the framework demands. The ones who do will deliver the results that matter.”

Orrego joins a raft of top speakers heading to PGC Barcelona on June 15th and 16th from companies including Rovio, Scopely, FunPlus, Socialpoint and many more.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.