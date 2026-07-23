Games for Change publishes white paper on family gaming and wellbeing

The report encourages parents to become more involved in their children's gaming.

The white paper introduces the SPACE framework for family engagement.

Raising Good Gamers workshops will launch across the US and UK in September.

Games for Change has published a new white paper encouraging parents to take a more active role in their children's gaming activities by asking questions and getting involved.

Released at the Games for Change Festival in New York, Raising Good Gamers: What families need to know about video games and well-being marks the next phase of the Raising Good Gamers programme, supported by Tencent Games.

The findings showed that over 3 billion people play video games worldwide, and that 89% of US teens play with others.

Nearly half (49%) of US players said games have helped them stay connected with friends and family, while 39% said they had met a good friend, spouse or significant other through gaming.

Family guidance

The white paper also found that nearly 60% of children want their parents to be more involved in their gaming lives.

Earlier pilot workshops found that 82% of participants felt more confident talking to their children about gaming afterwards, while 81% rated the sessions as highly valuable.

Authored by Games for Change research director Dr Rachel Kowert, the white paper draws on academic research, policy guidance, industry studies, global participation data and an analysis of nearly 200,000 media articles and social posts from 15 countries.

The white paper also introduces the SPACE framework, which encourages parents to show curiosity, play together, adjust for context, cultivate digital citizenship and establish boundaries together.

Games for Change said Raising Good Gamers will expand with online resources and in-person workshops in the US and UK this September, with a global rollout planned for 2027.

“When parents sit alongside their children, ask questions and even pick up a device themselves, something changes," said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack. “Anxiety gives way to curiosity, and conflict gives way to conversation.

“That’s what Raising Good Gamers is designed to encourage: practical, everyday ways for families to build trust, set expectations together and make video gaming part of a healthier family routine."