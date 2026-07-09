Games industry M&A reaches $2.3bn in Q2 2026
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Key Datapoint
|Jul 9, 2026
|report
|Aream & Co
|$2.3bn M&A in Q2
- Mid-market acquisitions above $100m reached their highest level since the pandemic boom.
- PC and casual mobile studios accounted for the quarter's biggest acquisitions.
- IPO activity rose 72% in value year over year.
- Mobile in-app purchase revenue declined 4% year-over-year.
Games industry M&A activity reached 54 transactions in the second quarter of 2026, with $2.3bn in deal value deployed.
That's according to Aream & Co's Video Game Market Update Q2 2026, which showed that deal activity reached its highest level since 2022, with mid-market acquisitions valued above $100m hitting their highest count since the pandemic boom.
The figure trails Q1 2026's $7.7bn, though that quarter was heavily inflated by Savvy Games Group's $6bn acquisition of Moonton.
PC and casual mobile studios drove the largest transactions. Playstack was acquired by TPG|imc for $168m, Fenris Creations completed a management buyout backed by CCP and DeepMind for $120m, while Scopely closed its acquisition of Loom Games for $1bn.
Elsewhere, Nazara completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in Bluetile for $201m, while JustPlay was acquired for $289m. WeMade's founder stake sale to NeoPulse, announced at approximately $591m, was the quarter's largest disclosed deal.
Private investment surges in AI and AdTech
Public offerings recovered sharply, reaching $1.7bn across 25 deals, up 72% in value and 67% in deal count compared to Q2 2025. Liftoff completed a its IPO, while PlaySimple announced an IPO plan pending closing in Q3.
Despite the capital markets activity, gaming stocks continued their broader decline, with mobile-first Western publishers down 13% year-to-date and mobile-first Asian publishers down between 37% and 42%.
Large-cap diversified companies held up best, posting a 24% gain over the same period. Private investment was the standout story of the quarter, surging approximately six times year-over-year to $3.1bn across 108 deals.
The jump was driven almost entirely by gaming-adjacent mega-rounds rather than game content itself, with adtech firm AppsFlyer raising $1bn and AI companies General Intuition Odyssey, and Decart collectively raising over $930m.
Mobile continued to struggle, with quarterly gross IAP revenue down 4% year-over-year and installs hitting multi-year lows, down 12%. Voodoo, Roblox and Boltray Games ranked as the top-growing publishers in the US by incremental IAP revenue.
Singapore and Türkiye were identified as the fastest-growing publisher headquarters countries globally, up 32% and 25% respectively.
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