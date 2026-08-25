GDAI reveals first cohort of 15 game studios for Supernova

Supernova is a three-month incubation programme for pre-revenue studios and original game IPs.

The programme is supported by Tencent, IVIPRO, SpielFabrique, Indus Appstore, Mintegral and Lakshya Digital.

The cohort will showcase its games at a demo day during IGDC later this year.

The Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) has revealed the first cohort of 15 game studios selected for Supernova, its nationwide incubation programme.

Launched in July 2026, Supernova is a three-month programme designed to help studios turn promising game ideas and prototypes into commercially viable, globally competitive businesses.

GDAI said the cohort was selected from more than 260 applications submitted by studios across India.

The curriculum covers game art, engineering and technical pipelines, team building, live-ops, monetisation, go-to-market and marketing, alongside one-on-one mentorship from industry veterans.

Building studios

In partnership with Tencent, IVIPRO, SpielFabrique, Indus Appstore, Mintegral and Lakshya Digital, the programme provides mentorship, investor and publisher networks, industry credits, AI-led development support and opportunities to showcase games.

The 15 selected studios are Absurd Games, Team Quasar, AbhiTech Games, Konkan Coast Studios, Dunali Games, Chitrakala Interactive, Ashdev Studios, Compiling Shaders, Brahman Studios, Yaari Games, Funwave Studio, Arcadon Games, Shivaansh Artvision, AnonVision Creative Labs and Parkince.

The programme will culminate in a demo day at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) later this year, where the studios will present their games to publishers, investors and industry stakeholders.