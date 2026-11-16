85% of mobile-only respondents work on free-to-play games.

54% of laid-off workers are still unemployed.

72% of unemployed respondents doubt they will find a games job within a year.

Up to 70% of workers at mobile-only studios use generative AI tools in their jobs, well above the industry average.

That's according to a new GDC State of the Games Industry report which surveyed more than 2,600 games industry professionals across 69 countries.

The survey found that overall, 40% of respondents said they use generative AI at work, up from 36% last year. Usage rose to 58% among those working on free-to-play games.

Workers on premium games (32%) and at older indie studios (29%) were less likely to use the tools.

GDC said the findings support the idea that companies outside the US making free-to-play games, especially on mobile, are more likely to bring generative AI into their workflows.

It added that its sample size limits this conclusion, however. Among AI users at mobile studios, 30% use the tools for image generation, compared to 22% overall.

Free-to-play dominance

The report also found that 85% of mobile-only respondents work on free-to-play games. It cites Sensor Tower data showing that 91% of the 225,000 games released in 2025 launched on mobile and that 96% of those were free-to-play.

Among respondents working on upcoming games, however, just 21% are developing for iOS and 20% for Android, compared to 81% for PC.

Despite rising use, 55% of respondents believe generative AI is hurting the industry. Another 35% see a mixed impact and 8% a positive one.

Layoffs keep rising

One in three (34%) respondents said they had been laid off in the past two years, rising to 39% in the US. Of those laid off, 54% are still unemployed and 27% have sent at least 100 job applications.

Nearly half (49%) said their company had made layoffs in the past 12 months, rising to 68% at triple-A studios. Restructuring, financial difficulties and cancelled projects were the top reasons given.

In addition to layoffs, confidence is low. Some 55% of employed respondents do not feel secure in their jobs for the next year. Meanwhile, 72% of unemployed respondents are not confident they will find a games job within 12 months.

GDC noted that the survey leans towards North America, with 63% of respondents living in the US, and likely drew higher participation from people affected by layoffs.

You can access the full survey here.