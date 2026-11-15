Nvidia scandal and the EU's Digital Fairness Act problem | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and deputy editor Paige Cook talk through the latest games industry news on the 110th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week we discuss:

The challenges faced by the games industry from the European Union's Digital Fairness Act.

The Nvidia scandal and CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.

The games industry's shift East - with data from Sensor Tower and Aream & Co.

Is the games industry becoming more optimistic about AI?

And a brief look at My.Games management buyout and the closure a Fortis Games.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

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