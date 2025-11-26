Gear Games secures $5m to scale its new card battler Arcane Rush 

Gear Games’ credits include work on Marvel Strike Force, WWE Champions, and Angry Birds Match.

Vietnamese co-development studio Gears Games has raised $5 million from UA and monetisation platform Metica to scale its card title Arcane Rush: Auto Battler.

Gear Games has over 15 years of experience in mobile game development and offers partnership models tailored to each collaborator.

The studio provides full game development, co-development, game testing, and live operations support. Its co-development credits include titles such as Marvel Strike Force, WWE Champions and Angry Birds Match.

Its services also include building new titles from alpha through soft launch to global release and managing live events, sales, and performance KPIs to sustain long-term growth.

The studio's most recent title Arcane Rush invites players into a mystical world of heroes where they can build customised decks, summon allies, and compete in tactical battles that reward planning and decision-making.

Featuring a growing roster of heroes, a variety of collectable cards, and strategic systems, the game challenges players to rise through the ranks and master shifting battlefield conditions.

“Our partnership will focus on scaling their new title Arcane Rush globally," said Metica co-founder Justin Stolzenberg in a post.

“At Metica we are supporting Gear Games with non-dilutive financing, combined with our UA and monetisation expertise, so they can fuel expansion and amplify growth without giving up equity.

“This is one of the main reasons we built Metica Fuel - to give games a more flexible and affordable way to scale their games."