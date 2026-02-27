Replay Global backs Vietnam-based Playard to scale its mobile games portfolio

Capital and strategic support aimed at expanding the team and production capacity.

Playard focuses on social-driven gameplay for global audiences.

Playard is experimenting with AI efficiency and scalable development processes.

Mobile games studio Playard has received investment from Replay Global to expand its team and grow its game portfolio.

The Vietnamese-based developer will continue to operate independently. Replay Global will support the team through capital investment and strategic collaboration as it scales both its products and internal capabilities.

Founded in 2025, Playard develops mobile titles for global audiences, with a focus on social-driven gameplay and scalable production processes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The studio said it has been expanding its product pipeline while experimenting with new development approaches designed to improve efficiency and long-term output.

Supporting developers

Playard said the investment aligns with Replay Global’s strategy of backing a diverse range of game studios while offering long-term strategic support.

Furthermore, Replay Global positions itself as more than a financial backer, combining investment capital with hands-on support across strategy, operations and market development.

“Playard represents the next generation of game studios," said a Replay Global representative. “Their focus on social connection combined with AI-efficiency creates a unique competitive edge in the global market."