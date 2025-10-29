GeeMee shines as diamond sponsor of the Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea

GeeMee joins Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea 2025 as a diamond sponsor, following its Platinum role at PGC San Francisco 2025 and support of our Bangkok Supper Club.

Sean Yuh, head of publisher relations, will present “Turning Play Into Performance With Gameplay Ads” on October 31st at 11:10am.

GeeMee’s AI-powered ad tech delivers seamless, player-first monetisation that drives engagement and sustainable growth.

As AI reshapes the future of in-game advertising, one company is stepping up to show what the next generation of monetisation looks like: GeeMee, the ad tech platform using AI to make monetisation more meaningful, is joining the inaugural Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea as a Diamond Sponsor.

This partnership further solidifies GeeMee's dedication to providing game developers and publishers with player-first, innovative monetisation solutions.

Following its Platinum Sponsorship at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2025 and support of the Pocket Gamer Connects Bangkok Supper Club in October, GeeMee continues to broaden its global reach, now introducing its innovative approach and insights to Korea, one of the world's most vibrant game markets.

AI that puts players first

GeeMee's AI-driven ad technology is specifically designed to integrate ads seamlessly into the user experience, rather than disrupt it. The platform uses advanced predictive modelling to identify optimal moments when players are most receptive. This allows for the delivery of context-aware and non-intrusive ad formats, which significantly enhance both engagement and retention.

In recent campaigns, GeeMee’s adaptive ad engine helped partners boost engagement by over 60% without negatively impacting user satisfaction, demonstrating that monetisation can be achieved without compromising the player experience.

“What excites me most about GeeMee is our ability to turn partnerships into sustainable growth stories,” said Alex, CMO at GeeMee.

"We're unlocking revenue potential for publishers across emerging markets while helping advertisers reach audiences that matter. GeeMee’s advanced AI engine continuously drives smarter optimisation across the loop of user acquisition and monetisation.

"Our vision is to make GeeMee synonymous with trust, innovation, and measurable success for all our global partners.”

Spotlight at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea

As a Diamond Sponsor, GeeMee will take centre stage at one of the most anticipated new additions to the Pocket Gamer Connects calendar. Attendees will get a first-hand look at how AI-powered targeting, dynamic creative optimisation, and immersive ad formats are transforming in-game monetisation.

Sean Yuh, head of publisher relations at GeeMee, will deliver a session titled “Turning Play Into Performance With Gameplay Ads” at 11:10am on October 31st.

As interactive playable ads increasingly merge, GeeMee GamePlay ads are becoming a transformative force in mobile monetisation. Drawing on GeeMee’s deep industry experience, Sean will explore how ad experiences can seamlessly integrate into gameplay, blending creativity, engagement mechanisms, and data-driven optimisation to enhance both the player journey and ad revenue.

The session will share GeeMee’s best practices, uncover emerging trends, and spotlight the value of innovative gameplay ad solutions. Attendees will gain insight into how learnings from one experience can inform and elevate others, helping developers unlock new monetisation opportunities while keeping players genuinely engaged.

Redefining how games and ads evolve together

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea is an event that gathers global leaders from the whole games ecosystem, including developers, publishers, investors, and technology pioneers. The summit aims to explore the future of games and the harmonious evolution of games and advertising.

If you are interested in the next generation of in-game monetisation, Pocket Gamer Connects and GeeMee invite you to meet them at the summit. Discover how their AI-driven solutions are transforming ad tech by acting as a catalyst for creativity, engagement, and sustainable growth, rather than disrupting gameplay.

To learn more about GeeMee's cutting-edge ad solutions, visit their website. For a firsthand experience of their innovation, secure your in-person or virtual meeting pass to the Summit and connect directly with the GeeMee team. Don't miss this opportunity to see how they are redefining the future of in-game monetisation.