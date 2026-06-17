Glitch launches AI marketing agent for solo developers and indie game teams

Developers remain in control through mandatory approval checkpoints for sensitive actions.

The AI can prepare campaign plans, creator outreach drafts, social posts and tracking audits.

The platform connects with game marketing workflows including Discord, Steam, Twitch and creator CRM tools.

Glitch has revealed its AI marketing agents designed to help developers and indie teams manage marketing activities across multiple channels while retaining human oversight.

The new tool is built around a workflow that allows teams to set a growth goal for a game, connect relevant data sources and draft materials generated by the AI before approving any actions. The company said the tool can be used across mobile, PC, web and console games.

According to Glitch, the agent can operate across social media, creator outreach, advertising, community research, Discord, Steam reports, Twitch reports, landing pages, conversion tracking and creator relationship management.

Glitch said the AI agent is supervised by default, requiring approval before publishing content, spending money, contacting creators, changing accounts or making potentially risky public claims.

Staying in control

Glitch founder Devin Dixon said many indie developers lack dedicated marketing departments despite needing to manage social media, creator campaigns, advertising, community engagement and analytics.

“Most solo and indie developers do not have a full marketing department, but they still have to make smart choices across social, creators, ads, store pages, Discord, and analytics,” said Dixon.

“The agent is built to put that small-team marketing power within reach while developers stay in control of what actually goes live.”

He added: “The goal is not to replace the marketer or the founder. The goal is to give every game team a tireless marketing operator that can prepare the work, show its reasoning, and wait for the person closest to the game to make the call.”

The product is now available through the company's publisher tools with prepaid credit and monthly subscription options.