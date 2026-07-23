Global Game Jam launches charity event to support Venezuela earthquake relief

The virtual jam will run from July 24th to 26th.

Participation is free, while donations are voluntary.

The jam is open to developers from around the world.

Activities include a kickoff livestream, online game jam, and August 5th showcase.

Global Game Jam has partnered with World Food Program USA to host a virtual game jam supporting earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela.

Called Juntos: Game Jam for Venezuela Earthquake Relief, the online event will run from July 24th to 26th and is open to developers worldwide.

Hosted on itch.io and the Global Game Jam Discord, the jam will be fully bilingual in English and Spanish. Participation is free, while donations are voluntary. All funds raised will go directly to the World Food Programme's Venezuela relief efforts.

The initiative was organised by Global Game Jam organisers across Latin America, including site organisers in Venezuela, to unite developers in support of communities affected by the recent earthquakes.

Community support

The event will feature a virtual kickoff on July 24th, a three-day online game jam and a showcase of submitted games on August 5th.

"Global Game Jam has always been about what our community can create together," said GGJ executive director Maria Burns Ortiz.

“This initiative, brought forward by our local jam organisers, shows that the same drive and talent that brings jammers together to make games can also bring jammers together to support each other in times of crisis."

World Food Program USA president and CEO Barron Segar commented: “What we've seen in response to the devastation in Venezuela is that everyday people want to help in any way that they can.

"We're incredibly thankful that the Global Game Jam community has stepped up to create this unique platform that brings together creativity, passion and impact in support of WFP and the people of Venezuela.

“Humanitarian work is as much about community as it is logistics, and this new model of support is a great example of that.

Those interested can register and donate the campaign's $50,000 fundraising goal to support the World Food Programme's relief efforts or watch the virtual kickoff live stream on July 24th.

We recently spoke with GGJ executive director Maria Burns Ortiz about the organisation's work and support for emerging markets.