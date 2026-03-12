Google Cloud unveils autonomous AI agents as next phase of game development

Google Cloud is pushing “Living Games”, powered by autonomous AI agents that interact with players and game worlds in real time.

Agentic AI tools could automate playtesting, code generation and other development tasks.

Game development costs have risen about 90% since 2017, increasing interest in AI-assisted production pipelines.

Google Cloud has outlined its vision for the next phase of video game development in what it describes as a shift toward “Living Games” powered by autonomous AI agents.

Speaking at GDC 2026, the company said the industry is entering its most significant transformation since the transition from 2D to 3D graphics, with AI systems increasingly embedded in both development pipelines and gameplay experiences.

Google Cloud’s approach focuses on agentic AI, where autonomous systems can assist developers, generate content and interact with players in real time.

The company said these tools could automate tasks such as playtesting and code generation, helping studios manage development costs that have risen by around 90% since 2017.

Providing infrastructure

Beyond development workflows, the technology is also designed to create more dynamic game worlds. AI agents could power environments that respond to player actions and maintain persistent in-game systems even when players are offline.

Moreover, AI tools are also being used to accelerate content creation. Élisa Interactive has developed a Roblox plugin that can build complex 3D scenes in seconds using conversational prompts, while world-building platform Dreamlands can generate complete 3D environments from text descriptions.

Google Cloud said the combination of AI models, cloud infrastructure and developer tools could help studios reduce production time while giving creators more freedom to focus on gameplay and design.

“At Google Cloud, we’re helping game companies refill their creative stamina bars by providing the infrastructure, AI models, and agentic platforms where living games can thrive," said Google Cloud global director for games, strategic industries Jack Buser.

“The future of games is happening right now. At Google Cloud, we aren't just providing the infrastructure; we’re also providing the engine for the next great era of play."