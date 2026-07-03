Google launches $1m Indie Games Fund for African developers

The funding is non-equity, allowing studios to retain ownership.

Selected developers will also receive mentorship and technical support.

Eligible studios must be based in one of 32 Sub-Saharan African markets.

Google has launched a new $1 million non-equity Indie Games Fund to help Africa-based studios scale their businesses and grow on Google Play.

The initiative will support 10 indie game studios across 32 eligible Sub-Saharan African markets, with each studio receiving between $50,000 and $200,000.

In addition to funding, selected developers will receive hands-on mentorship and technical support. Applications are open until July 31st, 2026. Interested studios can apply via the official website.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, studios must be registered in one of the 32 eligible African countries, employ no more than 50 people, and have already launched a game on Google Play or another platform, including PC, console or other mobile storefronts.

Google said funded studios must use the full amount to build and grow their games on Google Play, including making them available through Google Play Pass. Applicants will also be required to outline their growth plans during the application process.

“Africa is home to some of the world's most creative storytelling, and that is fuelling a vibrant and fast-growing gaming market," said Google Play managing director Ben McOwen Wilson.

“While the talent is immense, access to early-stage capital remains a major hurdle. To help bridge this gap, I'm incredibly excited and proud to announce the debut of the Google Play Indie Games Fund in Africa!"