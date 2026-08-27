Google Play reveals new performance requirements for apps and games

New thresholds will target memory usage, bitmap usage and DEX code optimisation.

Performance requirements will be enforced from February 2027.

Zero-Tap Sign-In will become mandatory for eligible apps from April 2027.

Google Play has revealed new quality requirements for apps and games focused on reducing memory usage, improving performance and making device upgrades easier for Android users.

The new standards will establish thresholds for dynamic memory usage, bitmap memory usage and DEX code optimisation.

Google said the changes are intended to address hardware constraints and prevent excess memory use, system slowdowns and unexpected app closures.

Performance standards

For DEX optimisation, apps published on Google Play will need at least 25% coverage across optimisation, shrinking, and obfuscation using tools such as R8 or another shrinking tool.

Google Play is also rolling out new diagnostic tools in Play Console to help developers prepare. These include dynamic memory and bitmap metrics in Android vitals.

The requirements will begin being enforced in February 2027. Apps and games that fail to meet the thresholds may face reduced visibility and publishing capabilities on Google Play, rather than removal.

Google is also introducing Zero-Tap Sign-In, requiring apps that support user logins to use Android’s Restore Credentials API to automatically restore sign-in states when users move to a new device. The requirement takes effect in April 2027.

Games are currently exempt from Zero-Tap Sign-In, with dedicated guidance and solutions for gaming authentication also expected in 2027.