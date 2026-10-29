Google Play selects 10 African studios for $1m Indie Games Fund

Google has selected 10 African studios for its inaugural $1 million Indie Games Fund.

Nigeria and South Africa each account for four selected studios.

The selected games span several genres, including survival, strategy, music and casual games.

Google Play has selected 10 game studios from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya for its inaugural $1 million Indie Games Fund in Africa.

Google is offering each studio between $50,000 and $200,000 in equity-free funding. The programme also provides mentorship and technical support to help independent developers grow their games.

Selected studios must publish on Google Play and join Google Play Pass on a non-exclusive basis for two years. The funding aims to help them develop their games, grow their teams, expand their audiences and strengthen their businesses.

The selected studios are:

Clockwork Acorn (South Africa)

Deluxe Studios (Nigeria)

Fer Factor (Nigeria)

Gazuntype (Nigeria)

Disputed People Games (South Africa)

Leti Arts (Ghana)

Maliyo Games (Nigeria)

Studio Bo (South Africa)

Vetkoek Studios (South Africa)

Weza (Kenya)

Clockwork Acorn plans to use the support to finish Jetstream and release it on mobile, while Deluxe Studios aims to create a version of Rasta Santa for Google Play Pass.

"Each of these studios will receive a share of non-dilutive funding, alongside direct access to commercial and growth resources, hands-on 1:1 mentorship from Google Play specialists and tailored technical support from Unity," Google Play head of ecosystem and core partnerships EMEA Nicola Julius stated in a blog post.

"This support is designed to help them optimise their titles, scale sustainably and bring authentic African stories and gameplay mechanics to a worldwide audience."