Google Play selects 10 African studios for $1m Indie Games Fund
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Size
|Oct 29, 2026
|investment
|Google Google Play
|$1m
- Google has selected 10 African studios for its inaugural $1 million Indie Games Fund.
- Nigeria and South Africa each account for four selected studios.
- The selected games span several genres, including survival, strategy, music and casual games.
Google Play has selected 10 game studios from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya for its inaugural $1 million Indie Games Fund in Africa.
Google is offering each studio between $50,000 and $200,000 in equity-free funding. The programme also provides mentorship and technical support to help independent developers grow their games.
Selected studios must publish on Google Play and join Google Play Pass on a non-exclusive basis for two years. The funding aims to help them develop their games, grow their teams, expand their audiences and strengthen their businesses.
The selected studios are:
- Clockwork Acorn (South Africa)
- Deluxe Studios (Nigeria)
- Fer Factor (Nigeria)
- Gazuntype (Nigeria)
- Disputed People Games (South Africa)
- Leti Arts (Ghana)
- Maliyo Games (Nigeria)
- Studio Bo (South Africa)
- Vetkoek Studios (South Africa)
- Weza (Kenya)
Clockwork Acorn plans to use the support to finish Jetstream and release it on mobile, while Deluxe Studios aims to create a version of Rasta Santa for Google Play Pass.
"Each of these studios will receive a share of non-dilutive funding, alongside direct access to commercial and growth resources, hands-on 1:1 mentorship from Google Play specialists and tailored technical support from Unity," Google Play head of ecosystem and core partnerships EMEA Nicola Julius stated in a blog post.
"This support is designed to help them optimise their titles, scale sustainably and bring authentic African stories and gameplay mechanics to a worldwide audience."