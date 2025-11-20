Google reveals winners of its Google Play best of 2025 awards

Disney Speedstorm won best multi-device Game for its cross-platform performance.

Dunk City Dynasty took best multiplayer, with Candy Crush Solitaire named best pick Up and play.

Google says developer success remains central to the platform’s future.

Google has revealed the winners of its Google Play Best of 2025 awards, celebrating standout games of the platform.

The company emphasised its ongoing effort to transform Play into a more unified experience, with recent updates aimed at creating a gaming environment across devices to better support developers.

Pokémon TCG Pocket won best game of 2025 for its faithful recreation of the trading card experience, while Disney Speedstorm earned best multi-device game for its polished cross-platform performance and responsive controls.

Google Play Awards winners revealed

Best game: Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best multi-device game: Disney Speedstorm

Best multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty

Best pick up & play: Candy Crush Solitaire

Best indie: Chants of Sennaar

Best story: Disco Elysium

Best ongoing: Wuthering Waves

Best on play pass: DREDGE

Best for Google play games on PC: Odin: Valhalla Rising

The awards also span top apps and books on Google Play, recognising standout creativity and quality across the wider ecosystem.

“Play is only successful when our developers are successful - their innovation is what fuels the platform and provides the content these awards are designed to honour," said Google in a post.

“We look forward to seeing how developers and publishers continue to help people discover new apps, games and books across all of their devices."

