Google settles UK app developers’ class action lawsuit for $353m

£160 million will be made available to eligible app developers.

The settlement covers developers who sold apps on Google Play between August 2018 and July 2026.

Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

Google has agreed to settle a mass lawsuit brought on behalf of UK app developers for £260 million ($353.21m).

As reported by Reuters, the claim, previously valued at just over £1 billion ($1.3bn), sought compensation for developers who sold apps through Google Play in the UK.

Lawyers for academic Barry Rodger, who led the case, alleged that Google abused its dominant position by preventing developers from distributing apps through alternative channels and charging an unfair commission, usually 30%.

The case was due to go to trial next month at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), but Rodger has now reached a proposed settlement with Google, subject to the tribunal’s approval.

Settlement terms

Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing under the agreement, while the settlement states that the company believes it has strong defences against Rodger’s claim.

If approved, £160m ($217m) will be made available to developers who sold an app on Google Play between August 2018 and July 2026. A further £100m ($135m) will cover the costs of bringing and funding the lawsuit.

Rodger described the settlement as a “great outcome” for app developers, saying it would provide meaningful financial compensation to businesses that could not have taken on Google alone.

The case is the fourth mass lawsuit against a major technology company to reach this stage since the start of 2025, following similar cases involving Apple, Qualcomm and Sony.