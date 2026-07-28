Google's €890m EU fine and why Netflix's gaming figures mean nothing | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, features and data editor Aaron Astle and editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad talk through the latest games industry news on the 99th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

The EU's big €890 million fine for Google over DMA breaches.

Tencent's reported interest in acquiring Disney Solitaire developer SuperPlay from Playtika.

How Pokémon Champions caught $7.2m in its first month - and how it could make more.

Has Lilith finally found its next hit game in Clash of Critters?

Why Netflix's claims that mobile games engagement has jumped 600% means nothing.

Don't Starve Together's arrival on mobile.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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