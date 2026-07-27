Hot Five: Neon raises $13m, one month of Pokémon Champions, and Tencent reportedly in talks to purchase SuperPlay

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Report: Disney Solitaire maker SuperPlay could be purchased by Tencent in deal worth up to $1.5bn

Tencent is reportedly in talks to acquire Playtika-owned SuperPlay in a deal worth up to $1.5 billion.

SuperPlay was itself formed by Playtika alumni, and was acquired in 2024. Its portfolio includes Domino Dreams, Dice Dreams and the 2025 mega hit Disney Solitaire.

2) Neon raises $13m Series A to expand direct-to-consumer commerce platform for game publishers

Neon Commerce has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round to expand its direct-to-consumer commerce.

Founded in 2022, Neon has now raised a total of $27m. Founder and CEO Chris Faught said the company was built to ensure publishers retain ownership of the strategic aspects of their D2C businesses.

3) Dragon Quest Smash/Grow surpasses $34m in three months

Roguelite RPG Dragon Quest Smash/Grow generated $34.4m during its first three months on the major app stores, according to AppMagic estimates.

Japan has contributed the majority of spending, at 90% of global earnings, followed by Taiwan and the US.

4) Unity 7 unveiled ahead of 2027 launch

Unity 7 is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Revealed during Unite Seoul, the company said the platform will integrate with existing AI tools and help teams move from concept to a playable game more quickly.

5) Pokémon Champions makes $7.2m in first month on mobile

PvP battler Pokémon Champions generated $7.2m during its first month on mobile, according to AppMagic data.

The title initially released on Nintendo hardware this April before expanding to mobile in June. Mobile earnings began at $392,000 on launch day and peaked at $597,000 on June 20th.