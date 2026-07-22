Pokémon Champions makes $7.2m in first month on mobile

Pokémon Champions made $7.2 million during its first month on mobile.

Daily revenue peaked at $597,000 on June 20th, compared to a low of $80,000 by July 15th.

Pokémon Champions has generated approximately $7.2 million in gross player spending during its first month on mobile.

Following a Switch release this April, the new PvP battler released on iOS and Android on June 17th, 2026.

According to AppMagic estimates, $3.9m of its month-one earnings came from Japanese players, accounting for 55% of the global mobile total.

The US ranked second with $1.3m or 17% of global mobile spend, followed by South Korea in third. The country contributed $604,000 to Champions, or 8% of its total earnings.

Of course, the game’s overall revenue is likely higher when including sales via Nintendo hardware, with cross-progression meaning some players who started on mobile could also choose to spend via their Switch or Switch 2.

Pokémon purchases

Pokémon Champions is the new competitive hub for traditional, turn-based Pokémon battles. Players can transfer their favourites from the main series or Pokémon Go into this title and enter online battles, either casually or vying for the highest ranking possible.

Newcomers can also obtain Pokémon from within Champions itself, with one free pick per day from a random sample of creatures. Such Pokémon are unlocked for seven days, but by using in-game resources, a player can recruit them permanently.

Champions’ expansion onto mobile coincided with the addition of more than 20 Pokémon species to the roster, bringing the total roster to more than 200 thus far. New battle items were also added, marking the beginning of Champions' third battle season.

This reset put established Switch players back to the base tier, giving new players on mobile a fair shot at reaching the higher rankings.

After earning $392,000 on launch day, mobile spending grew for three days until June 20th, peaking at $597,000 as Champions’ current record for daily mobile revenue. Spending fell almost every day for the remainder of June and into July, only rising again as the fourth battle season commenced on July 8th.

Daily spend hit $174,000 that day, up 49% over July 7th earnings. This surge peaked on the 9th at $221,000, less than half of season three's peak. The remainder of Champions’ first month saw further declines, with July 15th marking a low of just $80,000.

In fact, the PvP title made almost 50% of all its month-one revenue during its first week.

Pokémon Champions offers a Starter Pack as a one-time purchase, potentially a factor in its early peak that hasn’t yet been replicated. Mobile downloads have trended downwards alongside player spending, also meaning fewer new players eligible to make this purchase.

The title doesn’t directly monetise its in-game resources either. Rather than selling individual purchasable items, the game operates a subscription service and a separate, season-long Battle Pass system. These each grant players extra rewards, including cosmetics and a selection of battle music.

All players are eligible for a free tier of Battle Pass rewards and can see the rewards they could already claim by paying for the premium tier. A new Battle Pass tied to the fourth season - the second available on mobile - released on July 8th, coinciding with the slight spending increase.

Meanwhile, the broader subscription can be paid for monthly or annually. Looking slightly beyond Champions’ first 30 days, spending crept back up to $160,000 on July 18th, almost doubling that July 15th low.

This may reflect a second payment from those players who installed Champions at launch and quickly signed up for the monthly subscription.

But without an endless supply of purchases available for in-game resources, those who have bought the monthly membership and seasonal pass will have little left to spend on until next month and the start of season five.

Conversely, Pokémon Go just recorded one of its most lucrative days in history after 10 years.

Read more about Pokémon Champions on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.