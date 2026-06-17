Pokémon Champions launches on mobile today

Pokémon Champions releases on mobile today.

The expansion coincides with the start of the battler's third season, setting console players back to the same initial tier as mobile newcomers.

Competitive battling game Pokémon Champions releases on mobile today, June 17th.

After two months exclusively on Nintendo hardware, playable on Switch and Switch 2 since April 8th, Pokémon Champions’ expansion to mobile coincides with the start of its third season. All rankings have been reset, meaning iOS and Android newcomers will compete against console players for a fair shot at the higher tiers.

Naturally, console players may be more familiar with the battle mechanics, but even serious battlers must work their way back up from Poké Ball Tier to Master Ball Tier.

To be the very best

Pokémon Champions was announced to be coming to mobile as early as its initial reveal in February 2025. The title ultimately launched on consoles first, but cross-platform battling and transferable save files were promised to follow.

The game has been designed as the new home for competitive Pokémon battling, which has traditionally taken place in the latest main series game. This has meant players interested in PvP, especially at an esports level, have always needed to purchase the latest main series release and adjust to the roster of Pokémon and battle gimmicks available.

Now, Pokémon Champions provides a free battling hub with a gradually expanding roster of Pokémon. Today’s update has added 22 Pokémon and 16 Mega Evolutions to the pool, marking the first appearance for some in the classic turn-based battle format.

Mega Staraptor, Mega Eelektross and others introduced in 2025’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A are among them. Yet to appear in a traditional Pokémon title, Champions now marks players’ first opportunity to test their abilities and turn-based viability.

To celebrate the mobile version’s release, a distribution event for Raichu and its two new Mega Evolutions will run from June 17th to September 2nd. Pokémon can also be transferred from Go into Champions, meaning mobile players without a Switch can still build a versatile team without relying on Champions’ gacha-esque elements.

The title is monetised through optional purchases like battle passes and a membership, granting extra rewards and expanded Pokémon storage facitities.