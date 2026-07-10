Habby's David Pan joins the 'Publishing in China' panel at PGC Summit Shanghai

Habby director of business development David Pan is joining the speaker lineup at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Habby is behind a run of global hits including Archero, Survivor.io, Archero 2 and Capybara Go. Its hybridcasual formula has proven it can travel across very different markets, making Pan's read on cross-border publishing especially worth hearing.

He'll appear on the 'Publishing in China: Navigating the World's Largest Games Market' panel, which digs into what it takes for both local and international titles to succeed there.

Expect a frank walk through the full publishing journey - distribution methods, market access, choosing the right local partners and adapting live ops and platform strategy once a game is live.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for its business-focused summit in the run-up to ChinaJoy, building on a strong debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day gathers publishers, investors, developers and platforms from the local, regional and global scene for the conversations, partnerships and deals that move the industry forward. Alongside the conference tracks, curated matchmaking helps delegates find investment and publishing partners - making the event both a base for international visitors in town for ChinaJoy and a launchpad for Chinese companies eyeing expansion abroad.

Home to homegrown powerhouses like miHoYo and Lilith as well as global players including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the natural place to get to grips with China and forge the relationships that count.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of your peers.