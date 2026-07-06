Newzoo director of consulting Ben Porter to speak at PGC Shanghai

Newzoo director of consulting Ben Porter will deliver a session at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, joining a high-calibre lineup of speakers at the conference.

As director of consulting at Newzoo, Porter leads the team that turns market data into strategy for many of the world's largest publishers and developers, partnering with companies including Sony, Take-Two, Capcom, Krafton and Roblox.

His work spans greenlight decisions, commercial due diligence, market forecasting and live service optimisation across the PC and console sector.

His Shanghai keynote, 'How Chinese PC gaming ecosystems are reshaping global publishing', examines how China's PC platforms, audiences and business models are influencing publishing strategy worldwide.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for essential industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

The summit offers a chance to connect with peers, find investment and publishing partners through curated matchmaking, and learn from the best - serving both as a landing point for international delegates flying in for ChinaJoy and a gateway for local companies looking to expand worldwide.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.