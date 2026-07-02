MyGamez VP of partnerships Svitlana Verpakhovska to speak at PGC Summit Shanghai

MyGamez VP of partnerships Svitlana Verpakhovska will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, adding to a lineup of star speakers at the conference.

Verpakhovska recently joined MyGamez, the China publishing partner behind MySDK, the technology that has powered games enjoyed by more than 600 million Chinese players. She arrives from Playrix, where as VP of Growth she helped scale some of the world's top-grossing mobile titles.

In Verpakhovska's new role, her focus is on helping global game developers explore opportunities in China and navigate one of the world's most complex gaming markets.

She will be taking part in the session titled 'Publishing in China: Navigating the World's Largest Games Market'. This panel explores the full publishing journey, from distribution methods, market access and selecting local partners to adapting live ops and navigating platforms.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for essential industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.