Kingsoft's Claire Yang joins PGC Shanghai to talk mid-sized studio survival

Kingsoft overseas business development lead Claire Yang will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, adding to a strong roster of speakers at the conference.

Yang's role at Kingsoft focuses on bridging East and West, working across developer and publisher partnerships, M&A in new territories as well as platforms and project financing for global partners.

Her session, 'How a mid-sized, established game company survives in a giant-dominated market', looks at the strategies smaller and mid-tier players can use to compete and grow alongside the industry's biggest names.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for essential industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.