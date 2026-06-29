Thatgamecompany head of corporate development Shijie Xue to speak at PGC Summit Shanghai

Thatgamecompany head of corporate development Shijie Xue will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, joining a stellar lineup of speakers at the conference.

At Thatgamecompany, the studio behind Journey, Flower and the global hit Sky: Children of the Light, Xue leads corporate strategy across M&A, investments and incubations, alongside third-party publishing and project financing, business development, as well as licensing and partnerships.

Before joining Thatgamecompany in 2023, Xue served as global head of M&A and senior director of investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, giving him experience on both sides of dealmaking between East and West.

Xue will be taking part in the session titled 'Publishing in China: Navigating the World's Largest Games Market'. This panel explores the full publishing journey, from distribution methods, market access and selecting local partners to adapting live ops and navigating platforms.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.