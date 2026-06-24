SocialPeta CMO Summer Liu to speak at PGC Shanghai

SocialPeta CMO Summer Liu will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, joining a lineup of prominent industry speakers at the conference.

As CMO and head of overseas business at SocialPeta, Liu has helped shape the company's global go-to-market strategy, working on priority regions and pricing and supporting market expansion across Vietnam, Turkey, India and North America.

With over a decade of experience in mobile marketing and ad intelligence, Liu brings a hands-on perspective on taking a product from a domestic base to global scale - a fitting topic for the summit's East-meets-West audience.

Liu will join the panel titled 'Bridging the Gap: Dissecting the East's and West's Ad Monetization Playbooks'.

As the description reads: China and Western markets have developed fundamentally different approaches to game monetisation, driven by distinct player behaviours, platform ecosystems, regulatory environments and advertising models. This panel explores how developers and publishers can navigate these differences, from rewarded advertising and user acquisition strategies to platform partnerships and evolving privacy regulations.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for essential industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.