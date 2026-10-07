Harvey Elliott named chair of Ukie as trade body targets next phase of UK growth

Elliott will lead Ukie’s Board as it continues its Supercharged strategy.

Supporting independent and mid-market businesses will be a key priority.

Ukie plans to set out the next chapter of its strategy in the coming months.

Playstack CEO Harvey Elliott has been voted in as the new chair of Ukie, as the UK games trade body prepares for the next phase of its five-year 'Supercharged' strategy.

Elliott joined the Ukie Board in 2025 and will now lead the organisation as it works to support games businesses and strengthen the UK’s economic, cultural and global impact.

He will focus on supporting the next generation of UK games talent and businesses, with particular attention on independent and mid-market companies. He succeeds Maria Sayans, who has served as Ukie chair since 2024.

Elliott will also champion the UK as a leading centre for game development and a stable regulatory environment for triple-A developers and publishers.

Next chapter

Outside of leading Playstack, which has built an international portfolio including card game Balatro, Elliott brings experience across publishing, investment, technology and games businesses.

“The UK has everything it needs to remain one of the best places in the world to build games businesses," said Elliott.

“We have extraordinary creative and technical talent, globally recognised studios and a long history of producing games and intellectual property that reach audiences around the world.

"We are also at an inflexion point. The industry has changed in the last few years and we have a real opportunity to build on the strengths that have made the UK a world leader, while ensuring the next generation for games businesses can thrive."

Ukie CEO Nick Poole commented: “Harvey understands both what makes the UK games industry exceptional and what needs to change if we want more British businesses to thrive here.

“His experience building and investing in games businesses makes him an ideal Chair as we continue delivering our Supercharged strategy and sharpen our focus on creating the conditions for UK companies to start, grow and succeed globally."