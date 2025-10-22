Have your say: Consultation for the EU's Digital Fairness Act ends on October 24th

Supercell Ilkka Paananen has said that current proposals could kill the European games industry.

The EC is inviting feedback from the industry.

Consultation for the European Union’s potentially highly consequential Digital Fairness Act ends on Friday, October 24th.

The proposed regulation could have a significant impact on the games industry and free-to-play economics. Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen sounded the alarm in an open letter that went as far to say that it could kill the European games sector. The DFA is due to pass into EU law in 2030.

Industry professionals still have time to have their say and submit evidence to the European Commission. You can give your feedback to the proposals right here.

The DFA explained

If you’re not sure what the DFA is all about and what’s at stake, Arcanix CSO Oscar Clark and Flux Digital Policy director of policy and public affairs Celia Pontin got together on the PocketGamer.biz Podcast to go through the regulatory proposals in detail.

Pontin has also written a breakdown on the matter here.

Meanwhile, we previously asked the Mobile Mavens for their thoughts on the DFA and what it could mean for the industry, which you can read here.

