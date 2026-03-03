Hay Day Match is the latest match-3 attempt for Supercell’s IP

UK studio Playabit is developing Hay Day Match.

The match-3 spinoff will see players help Mavis and uncover countryside secrets.

Hay Day Match is a new Hay Day mobile spinoff soon to enter early access, leveraging Supercell’s long-running IP.

Taking inspiration from the 2012 original, Hay Day Match will give fans in India, Indonesia and the Philippines access to a new match-3 puzzler for a limited time later this month.

As spotted by MobileGamer.biz, Supercell is trusting UK-based casual mobile games studio Playabit with development. The company was founded in 2021 and has been operating independently since November 2024.

Countryside challenges

Little is currently known about Hay Day Match beyond its match-3 status. It’s expected that players will find this spinoff "relaxing yet rewarding" with bells, leaves and pumpkins to swipe, challenges to solve and a puzzle adventure to discover.

Gamers will uncover countryside secrets while helping Mavis, one of Hay Day’s tutorial characters and the face of a past Hay Day puzzle attempt, Hay Day Pop. Supercell cancelled that soft-launched match-3 title in 2020 and closed servers in February 2021.

More recently, in January 2026, Supercell opened up on its cancelled projects and the role failure plays in creativity.

Mavis’s lead role reprise in Hay Day Match comes as the IP takes another crack at the genre, but this time in new hands.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Supercell for comment.