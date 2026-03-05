Helika is building the AI Publishing Engine game studios never had

For two decades, the barrier to making games kept dropping. Unity, Unreal, Godot gave any studio the ability to build at a professional level. Steam removed the last distribution bottleneck.

Publishing never got that moment. A full publishing pipeline still runs hundreds of thousands of dollars before a game ever finds its audience.

That's the problem Helika is building to solve. A multi-year effort to give every studio the publishing infrastructure that today only exists at the top of the market.

The first piece is live. The Content Creation Engine is the core module of the Helika Publishing Engine - the connective tissue the rest of the system is built around.

Publishing runs on content: community management needs it to stay alive, UA needs creative to run, market intelligence gets built from what your audience says back. Everything flows through it.

The engine is designed to power AI characters built directly from a studio's lore documents and brand guidelines. Every character carries the studio's voice - consistent across Discord, social channels, and in-game, on every platform, around the clock. It stays in character across every touchpoint because it was built from the source.

It drives UA by giving players something worth sharing, retention by keeping the community active between updates, and monetisation by creating the kind of engagement that converts interaction into purchases.

Studios running it today have always-on community engagement operating on a skeleton crew - the kind of presence that used to require a full team to maintain.

User acquisition, market analysis, A/B testing, economy optimisation - the full publishing stack is being built layer by layer, with the content core as the starting point.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco, Helika is showing what that foundation looks like - and where it's going.