Hill Climb Racing 3 expands soft launch to Germany

Hill Climb Racing 3 has expanded its soft launch and is now available in Germany via Google Play.

The game focuses on real-time multiplayer racing with player interaction during races.

Germany has been selected as the next soft launch market to gather player feedback.

Fingersoft has expanded the soft launch of Hill Climb Racing 3 to Germany, making the latest entry in its racing franchise available for download on Google Play.

The studio said the move follows encouraging results from the game's initial soft launch in selected countries, where it recorded promising engagement and retention metrics.

Hill Climb Racing 3 is a real-time multiplayer racing game where players compete to reach the finish line while influencing their opponents through in-race actions.

The title is built around quick play sessions and long-term progression, featuring fast-paced driving, player-versus-player gadgets, stunts and the series’ trademark humour.

Growth potential

Fingersoft said feedback from German players will help guide future updates and refinements to the game.

“We’ve seen promising early results from our first soft launch markets, both in terms of engagement and retention,” said Fingersoft Hill Climb Racing 3 producer Daniel Fischer.

“Expanding to a bigger market such as Germany is an important step for us. This is a discerning, mobile-savvy audience, and their feedback will play a key role in shaping the next version of Hill Climb Racing.”

He added: “German players are among the most engaged mobile gamers in the world and have always been a big part of our Hill Climb Racing fan base.

“We are adding new content at a steady pace, and we're eager to see how they respond to our latest features and to learn from their comments and reactions, so we can fine-tune everything from difficulty balancing and monetisation to localised content and live events.”