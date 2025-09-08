Hot Five: Destiny Rising hits 1m installs, Firaxis layoffs, and how Screw Master 3D scaled to global markets

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Destiny: Rising surpasses 1m installs on Apple’s App Store

NetEase has launched the hotly anticipated mobile shooter Destiny: Rising, picking up more than one million downloads on the App Store in its first six days.

But more important than just installs is the revenue. During the same period, the title picked up a cool $2 million on iOS.

2) Scaling Screw Master 3D from WeChat to global markets

We caught up with EOGames CEO Hunt.C to discuss how its partnership with publisher Supersonic, as well as new strategies based on data and testing, helped the team to scale Screw Master 3D.

3) Firaxis confirms layoffs as part of a development restructuring plan

Civilization developer Firaxis is the latest studio to make cuts to its team, laying off an undisclosed number of staff. In a statement that company said the move was part of a restructure to optimise the development process for “adaptability, collaboration, and creativity”.

4) Female-first UGC platform Dorian partners with Women’s Game Fest

Women’s Game Fest has kicked off, running from September 1st to October 31st to celebrate games made for women. Female-first UGC outfit Dorian has partnered with the event to provide support for developers and promote the use of its no-code platform for building story-based games.

5) FreePlay talks 2bn downloads and hybridcasual's rapid growth

Mobile games publisher FreePlay has surpassed more than two billion downloads across its portfolio in 5.5 years. We spoke with the company’s head of publishing Ivan Spijarskiy about its journey so far and the move to hybridcasual.