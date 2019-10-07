Hot 5: IronSource's $400 million, Mario Kart Tour's weak monetisation, and Subway Surfers heads to Snapchat

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. CVC buys minority stake in mobile game monetisation outfit IronSource for $400 million

Israeli adtech outfit IronSource is on course to hit $1 billion of gross revenue in 2019. But it wants to go faster.

Cue a $400 million investment from CVC, which is rumoured to see the fund gaining a 25 per cent stake in IronSource.

The cash will be used to drive organic growth and M&A activity. In other words, watch this space.

4. How Futureplay Games successfully made battle royale snack-sized for mobile

Finnish developer Futureplay started off life making games focused around monetisation through rewarded video ads, and it's been fairly successful in that regard.

However, its fifth release Battlelands Royale is its most sucessful game to-date with over 40 million downloads.

3. Mario Kart Tour does 90 million downloads but monetisation lags

Mario Kart Tour is more than Nintendo's most downloaded mobile game in its launch week. It's the most downloaded mobile game ever, according to Sensor Tower.

But when it comes to generating cash, the news isn't so good. On that score its sales of $13 million compare to $16 million for Super Mario Run, which was only released on iOS for its launch week, and Fire Emblem Heroes.

It's Nintendo most successful mobile game, having generated over $600 million in life time sales. $28 of that total came in its launch week.

2. Subway Surfers Airtime launches exclusively for Snap Games

With over 2.5 billion downloads, there's no question Subway Surfers is a mobile game phenomenon. But now developer Sybo wants to extend its franchise.

The result is a redesigned version called Subway Surfer Airtime, exclusively for SnapChat's new gaming operation.

1. Why tens of millions more Android gamers are playing PUBG Mobile than Fortnite

It might be considered splitting hairs between two games that have generated vast amount of cash - $1 billion for PUBG Mobile - market intelligence outfit Newzoo has been looking at the tech specs of the games' Android versions.

Surprisingly perhaps, it notes that thanks to its PUBG Mobile Lite, the original battle royale game can be played by a lot more people than Fortnite, which requires 3GB of RAM and Android v8.