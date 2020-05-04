Hot Five: Jagex sold to Macarthur Fortune, Jens Begemann leaves Wooga, and Gameloft chiefs reflect on 20 years at the company

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Tencent acquires majority share of Huya

Chinese tech firm Tencent has bought a majority share in streaming platform Huya.

The company purchased 16.5 million Class B shares for around $262.2 million from Joyy, the parent company of Huya. As a result, Tencent has at least a 50.1 per cent stake in the business.

4. Getting more with less: Six high-yield design patterns

Retention and monetisation are hard, but if you're really struggling to find cost-effective ways of adding content, mobile game consultant Matthew Emery has some ideas.

These include simply asking players to replay the same content at a higher difficulty level - something Emery finds RAID Shadow Legends does particularly well.

3. Staying agile in an ever-changing industry: Gameloft chiefs look back on the company's 20 years in games

Gameloft has been making mobile games before the App Store was even being dreamed of, and it's still thriving and surviving 20 years later.

To find out more about the secrets of the company's success, we spoke to chief financial officer Alexandre de Rochefort and chief operating officer Baudouin Corman about their time at the company and how staying agile has helped them grow.

2. Interview: Why Jens Begemann thinks now is the right time to leave Wooga

Last week saw Wooga founder and CEO Jens Begemann announced his plans to vacate his seat at the top of the company, and we had the chance to speak with the man himself about his decision.

What will Begemann do next? He wants to get back into investing for a start - and more than anything, he wants to spend more time with his family.

1. Asset firm Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Jagex for $530 million

Asset management firm Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC has acquired British games company Jagex.

The Cambridge-based publisher and developer has been purchased for $530 million by Platinum Fortune LP, one of Macarthur Fortune's funds.