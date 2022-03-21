Hot Five: Tripledot acquires Live Play Mobile, Bandai Namco Mobile trials four-day working week, and Sega licences out Sonic the Hedgehog mobile titles

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Read on and digest…

Continuing the trend of M&A in the industry, Tripledot's first acquisition post its $116 million funding round is of the US gaming hosted streaming platform Live Play Mobile.

Live Play Mobile broadcasts hosted game streams 24/7 to audiences who play along on their phones.

On March 7 2022, Bandai Namco Mobile began its trial of a four-day working week that will operate for the next six months.

The company has been monitoring pilot schemes in various sectors across countries including Canada, Iceland, and the UK. Implementing the six-month trial period has been informed by the outcomes from these pilots, and all salaries and benefits will remain.

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, has revealed plans to self-publish the game on Android devices.

Following this announcement, Barone has taken control of publishing operations of the game across all platforms, relinquishing any involvement from UK-based games publisher Chucklefish, whom he first partnered with in 2015.

Skillz and the National Football League have now revealed the finalists for the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge.

Selected developers will earn the rights to use the NFL brand and club logos in their mobile titles. Finalist development studios are Brainstorm Games, iGamebank, Play Mechanix, and Session Games.

Sega has awarded Jinke Culture Industry the exclusive license to two mobile titles featuring Sonic the Hedgehog in mainland China: Sonic Dash and Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom.

Jinke has 11 years of experience developing casual games and is best known for the Talking Tom IP. More than 20 Talking Tom titles have been developed, and collectively have been downloaded more than 17 billion times.