IICT and GDAI launch faculty development program for game development educators

IICT and GDAI have launched a Faculty Development Program focused on game development education.

The initiative begins with a 15-hour foundation bootcamp.

The bootcamp is delivered online through recorded sessions and assessments.

Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and Game Developer Association Of India (GDAI) have launched a new Faculty Development Program (FDP) to help educators understand the games industry and prepare students for careers in game development and interactive media.

The programme is structured across multiple learning levels, allowing educators to progressively build their knowledge while remaining aligned with developments across the games and interactive media sectors.

The initiative begins with a foundation bootcamp, a 15-hour introductory programme designed for faculty members, trainers and academic professionals interested in the games, interactive media and AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Delivered through recorded online sessions and assessments, the self-paced course consists of 15 sessions covering the structure and growth of the gaming as well as the game development lifecycle and production pipeline.

A starting point

Participants will also be introduced to game design principles, programming fundamentals, asset creation processes, game engines, interactive media concepts, and the role of technical and creative collaboration in game production.

According to the programme outline, the foundation bootcamp is intended to serve as a starting point for future specialisation pathways in areas including game development, game art, UI/UX, game design and game production.

Participants who complete the programme and its assessment requirements will receive a faculty development program foundation bootcamp completion certificate.

Interested individuals can register here.