Tencent commits over $1m to support India’s Orange economy

The National Game Jam initiative aims to reach 10,000 students annually.

India’s gaming market projected to hit $1.5 billion by 2028.

Tencent says initiative will strengthen global pathways for Indian developers.

Tencent has penned a multi-year commitment to support the growth of India’s Orange Economy with a commitment worth more than ₹100 million ($1.04m).

The move is aimed at strengthening the country’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem.

Tencent also signed three-year Memorandums of Understanding with the Services Export Promotion Council and the Game Developers Association of India during the “Tencent | Building India’s Orange Economy Together” event.

Under the agreement with GDAI, Tencent will support a National Game Jam expected to reach more than 10,000 students annually, alongside Train-the-Trainer initiatives and participation in the Indian Game Developers Conference.

The initiative aligns with India’s wider ambition to train and employ two million AVGC-XR professionals by 2030.

Building together

The company said the partnerships will focus on curriculum development, grassroots developer engagement, mentorship programmes and international industry access.

“Our goal goes beyond investing in programmes. We want to work with local partners to build practical pathways for talent, creators, and studios," said Tencent head of public policy and global affairs Danny Marti.

“By combining India’s creative strengths with Tencent’s expertise, we hope to support a more connected and globally competitive AVGC ecosystem.”

GDAI CEO Shruti Verma commented: “India is at a defining moment in its gaming journey, with the opportunity to emerge as a global hub for game development and interactive entertainment.

“Through this partnership with Tencent, we aim to strengthen the talent pipeline through grassroots skilling, mentorship, and deeper developer engagement. Building globally competitive gaming talent from India will be key to shaping the next phase of the country’s digital and creative economy."