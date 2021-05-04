Why top publishers rely on WeTest for QA services

Since 2015, the developers of the most popular games in the world have partnered with WeTest Global.

Part of Tencent, WeTest offers a subscription-based all-in-one testing service through its online portal.

This covers everything from functionality testing, compatibility testing, performance testing and monitoring, security testing, crash reporting, network testing, and more.

In effect, WeTest is a one-stop game quality assurance service for the full development lifecycle of games, from R&D through to live-ops.

We caught up with Gunther Gong of WeTest to find out more about the company’s history and the services it offers.

PocketGamer.biz: Gunther, can you share some more details about your career?

I currently serve as the Senior Project Manager of WeTest.

I joined the China Telecom Research Institute in 2008, where I was responsible for telecom solution project implementation and quality management.

Next, I was at Tencent, where I was initially responsible for quality management and launch auditing of Tencent mobile games.

From there, I took charge of the overall project management of WeTest’s platform as the PMO senior project manager.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you provide some details about the formation of WeTest?

The WeTest core team was founded by a small group of game testing experts as a business incubator of quality assurance service in 2005.

In 2015, the WeTest brand was launched to the market, providing quality service for mobile games and apps.

In 2020, WeTest.net was commercialised globally.

PocketGamer.biz: What do you think is the key advantage of using WeTest?

Before a game is released, and really throughout the entire lifecycle of many games, it requires many rounds of testing. This covers many different types of testing and many aspects of the development process, to ensure that as many users as possible will have a smooth experience.

This requires the game to be tested on as many different devices and on as many different OS configurations as possible.

WeTest tests on the top 1,000 most popular devices globally, covering more than 80% of all users.

This shows our strong capability in big data analysis and integrated resource management.

Another key advantage could be illustrated from the user side. With the support of WeTest.net, the game developers are able to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and shorten lead time during the whole product lifecycle.

PocketGamer.biz: How does WeTest’s testing process work?

WeTest provides automated testing for functionality and compatibility, while also enabling in-depth traversal with AI traversal technology and manual testing. These ensure the accuracy and efficiency of the test results.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the scale of WeTest’s business?

WeTest has completed 10 million tests across 200,000 games and apps, and more than 700,000 individuals have used our services.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you provide more details about how developers use your services?

We divide the lifecycle of a product into four phases: initiating; R&D; release; and operation and growth.

Our services are tailored to the quality assurance demands generated by our clients during each phase.

When developers are looking to define and initiate their games, they can use our user feedback report to look for insights from similar products in the market.

During the R&D phase, we can help with everything from localisation to performance and monetisation.

For example, if a US company was planning to release a new game in the Asian market, we can help in terms of localisation quality assurance.

Then, functionality and security testing would ensure the smooth and safe running of the game. Next, we can handle the performance of both client devices and servers, then doing network testing.

Payment testing would target any payment-related risks from the app stores. In terms of compatibility testing and remote debugging, WeTest offers more than 1,000 popular devices and can also provide resources to conduct real player game crowd testing.

Before a game is released, WeTest would complete app store compliance and regulatory issues.

Finally, during the operation and growth phase, the performance of the game could be monitored by the WeTest Application Performance Management.

As the product version is updated, more rounds of game crowd testing are possible. Other operational quality monitoring includes crash testing and reporting.

Find out more at the WeTest website.