Mattel163's Amy Huang on Phase 10, the technology revolution, and return to live events in 2022

As 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months in mobile gaming.

We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in 2022.

Amy Huang is CEO of Mattel163, the Hong Kong-based joint venture between toy company Mattel and Netease.

PocketGamer.biz: Which mobile game do you think had the biggest impact on the industry this year?

Amy Huang: Genshin Impact and its cross-platform publishing and marketing really set up a high standard and success benchmark for the industry.

What is your favourite mobile game of 2021?

Mattel163's Phase 10 is actually my favorite mobile game. I play it everyday. It’s relaxing and challenging at the same time, there is a new experience every time I open the game. so it’s very difficult for me to put it down.

What accomplishments are you most proud of during 2021?

I’m proud of taking Phase 10 into the top 50 grossing position in 2021. We continue to work hard on servicing our players with great live events, brand collaborations, and new innovative gameplays. We have a new event every month and an extremely engaged community of players. In 2022, we plan to bring more celebrities and brands into Phase 10 to let more people know about this awesome game.

What do you think will be the biggest trend of 2022?

I’m very excited about the future of gaming and NFT. We’re at the cusp of a new technology revolution that will totally change the way we create, consume and interact with content. I look forward to growing and evolving with the industry in 2022.

Similarly, what are you most looking forward to in 2022?

I'm really look forward to attending in-person game industry events in 2022. I hope that the world will return to a better normal in 2022. At the same time, I’m excited about the ever growing potential of the game industry, extending into cross platforms, mixed realities, and spanning further into our everyday lives.

