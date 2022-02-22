PG Connects London: Xsolla on the return to live events and supporting the mobile games industry

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to Central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential entities in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Sebastian Zechel, senior business development manager at Xsolla, gave us his thoughts on supporting the mobile games industry, the challenges of accessing global players and new markets, and some of the most commonly requested support mobile games developers look for from Xsolla.

You can see PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, both during and after the event, through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you’ll join us there too.